FBI asks for help IDing Mentor bank robbery suspect

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying the man it said robbed a Mentor bank last month.

It happened at the U.S. Bank on Center Street on Nov. 19 shortly after 9 a.m.

According to the FBI, the man passed a demand note to the teller, then threatened to kill her if she didn’t hand over the money fast. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland FBI)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland FBI)

The suspect was wearing a black baseball cap, black glasses, a black surgical mask, black cargo pants and a black sweatshirt with a white stripe down each arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mentor Police Department or the Cleveland Division of the FBI. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

