FBI asks for help identifying those who incited violence during protests in Cleveland, around the country

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FBI is looking for information on those individuals who were inciting violence during protests in Cleveland and around the country this past weekend.

The FBI in a press release said “…we are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law. The continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens.



To help us identify actors who are actively instigating violence in the wake of Mr. George Floyd’s death, the FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting violent encounters surrounding the civil unrest that is happening throughout the country.”

The FBI asks that if you witness or have witnessed these violent actions, please submit information, photos or videos to fbi.gov/violence.

You may also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) to report tips and/or information related to this investigation.

