FBI asking for public’s help identifying man accused of robbing bank in South Euclid

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — The FBI is hoping the public can help them identify a man accused of robbing the Fifth Third Bank in South Euclid on Friday.

According to a press release, the suspect was wearing a ski mask with a blue surgical mask underneath, a grey hooded sweatshirt with red and white stripes around the collar and an American flag pattern on the front pocket with tan pants.

Investigators said he was given an undisclosed amount of money and then fled on foot.

Courtesy of FBI

Courtesy of FBI

Courtesy of FBI

He was later spotted on Winston Avenue getting into an older model blue over white extended cab pickup truck with a white hood and tailgate and a maroon colored driver’s door. The vehicle had a plow bracket on the front.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 216-522-1500 or South Euclid police at 216-381-1234. Reward money is available.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: