FBI agents raid offices of owner of several high-rises in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FBI agents raided the offices of the owner of several downtown high rises Tuesday morning.

Federal investigators carried out a search warrant at the offices of Optima Management Group at One Cleveland Center on East 9th Street. The company also owns 55 Public Square.

The company was one of the largest owners of downtown real estate and previously owned the AECOM building and former Huntington Bank Building.

Optima also owns the Westin Hotel on St. Clair Avenue.

Sources tell FOX 8 News the investigation involves money laundering and financial fraud. No one has been arrested.

FBI agents also raided the company’s offices in Miami Tuesday morning.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

