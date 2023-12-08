CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two alleged members of a violent street gang in Cleveland were arrested with guns and drugs during a Wednesday raid, according to the Cleveland FBI.

Each now face federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as a related drug possession charge.

Raven Mullins, 34, of Cleveland, is believed to be the leader of the Fully Blooded Felons, a subset of the Heartless Felons street gang, according to an FBI affidavit.

The gang has been under investigation by the FBI since last December, according to court filings.

Agents allege Mullins, his underling Henry Burchett, 28, of Cleveland, and another person coordinated drug deals out of two apartments at Cedar Estates Apartments along Cedar Avenue in Cleveland, based on a review of cell phone records and Burchett’s Instagram account.

The apartment complex is managed by the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority.

A warranted search of the apartments before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning turned up numerous firearms and attachments stashed inside furniture and fixtures, including an AR-style rifle, an AR-style pistol, an AK-style pistol, a revolver, Glock pistols found inside the tank of a toilet and several loaded and extended magazines, according to the affidavit.

All but one of the firearms were believed to have come from out-of-state.

They also found 3 ounces to 4 ounces of drugs, including an ounce of suspected heroin, cocaine and cocaine base, marijuana and bags of various pills, some of which were believed to be acetaminophen disguised as Percocet.

In one apartment’s kitchen, authorities found what they believed to be a “cutting station,” where drugs like cocaine or heroin are mixed with other agents.

Mullins and Burchett were arrested without incident. Both were set to appear in Cleveland’s federal district court on Wednesday afternoon.

Court records show Mullins was uncooperative, so his appearance were rescheduled. His case went back before the court on Thursday afternoon for a status update, records show.

Burchett’s case is expected to be bound over to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Both remain in the custody of U.S. Marshals.