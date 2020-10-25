Dr. Fauci says ‘maybe we should be mandating’ masks nationally, as COVID-19 cases surge

(WJW) — Top medical experts and many political officials continue to urge Americans to wear masks, as coronavirus cases continue to surge nationwide.

And while many states have enacted statewide masks mandates, there has yet to be one instated nationwide. Yesterday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, went on CNN and said he believes a nationwide mandate could help.

“Well, if people are not wearing masks, then maybe we should be mandating it,” Fauci reportedly told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “There’s going to be a difficulty enforcing it, but if everyone agrees that this is something that’s important and they mandate it and everybody pulls together and says, you know, we’re going to mandate it, but let’s just do it, I think that would be a great idea to have everybody do it uniformly.”

Today, Ohio once again recorded the most cases in a 24-hour span, with 2,858 cases. The previous record was 2,518 on Friday.

Fauci also told MSNBC Friday, that he doesn’t expect a vaccine to be available to the general public until next year.

“The projection I’ve made … is that some time in November or December, most likely the end of November the beginning of December we’ll know that a vaccine is safe and effective and I’m cautiously optimistic that it will be,” he reportedly told MSNBC’s Chuck Todd. “But if you talk logistically about getting it to the major proportion of the population, that will be obviously several months into 2021.”

The vaccine would be issued on a priority basis, however, Fauci made clear.

