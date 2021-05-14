Fauci says children should still wear masks, hopes for vaccines for kids of any age by year’s end

(WJW) — After an announcement Thursday by the CDC that fully vaccinated people can ditch their masks, the country’s top infectious disease doctor emphasized children should still wear them in some situations.

“The children do when they’re out there playing with their friends, particularly in an indoor situation,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview with CNN. “They do.”

New guidance from the CDC says people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

Fauci emphasized that vaccines have been approved for children as young as 12. He also said studies are in place that will lead to younger children being able to get the shots, too.

“So that we’ll be able by the end of the year to vaccinate children of any age,” he told CNN.

Fauci said he wouldn’t go as far as to say the pandemic is over.

“I think this is a very important step in the direction of trying to get back to some degree of normality,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to declare victory prematurely, but I’m saying this is clearly a step in the direction we want to go.”