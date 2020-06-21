Father’s Day will be a hot one in Northeast Ohio, rain likely involved

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Hello, summer. We began to lose daylight again at the summer solstice through the winter solstice in December. But today is Father’s Day, and that is something to celebrate.

Hope your yard gets a ‘tad’ greener, but that’s only if you’re one of the lucky ones that got a dousing of rain yesterday. Father’s Day sports the highest risk of showers and storms late afternoon. We expect them to develop mainly after 3 p.m.

If you have outside grilling plans with Dad, or maybe you’re hitting the links, you might want to check our app for the latest developments.

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

WJW graphic