Father’s Day deals in Northeast Ohio: Free admission, free food

Free admission to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for dads on Father’s Day (WJW)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — What a way to celebrate fathers with the official start of summer today and with free stuff!

Local businesses and attractions are offering deals for dads as a way to say, “Thank you!”

The Grove at 425 North Commons Blvd. in Mayfield Village is hosting a concert for the whole family starting at 3 p.m. today featuring a tour de force musical version of a classic tale and more. Mitchell’s is providing free ice cream after the concert!

Taco Bell is offering a BOGO crunchy taco when you sign up for their app.

Both Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Akron Zoo are offering free admission to dads for Father’s Day all day today.

Chili’s Grill & Bar is offering a $10 gift card when you purchase $50 in gift cards. Click here to get yours.

Get 20% off a gift card purchase for your dad at Einstein Bros. Bagels.