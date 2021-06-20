Father’s Day Classic Car show underway in Berea

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – A classic car show honoring veterans is underway in downtown Berea.

The Father’s Day Classic Car show runs 3-8 p.m. Admission is free with a $5 fee for cars on display.

Event organizers say all proceeds from the show will benefit Berea’s Veterans Outreach Office.

Hundreds of classic cars and trucks are expected to participate in the event.

The City of Berea has closed Front Street to traffic from the Triangle to Bagley Road. Police officers and volunteers with the Veterans Security Team are directing traffic.

The show began with a flag raising ceremony on the Triangle and a presentation by Berea Rotary and the Rotaract Club of Baldwin Wallace University of 200 goodie bags to the Veterans Outreach Office and American Legion Post 91 Auxiliary. The bags will be distributed to veterans at the VA Hospital, local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Music will be

There will also be live music, awards and opportunities to enjoy food at local restaurants.