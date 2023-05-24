AKRON (WJW) – Akron’s annual Father’s Day Car Show at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is set to take place on June 18, 2023, showcasing over 400 classic, antique, and collector cars, along with six antique boats.

The event, presented in collaboration with the Ohio Region Classic Car Club of America, will feature a “special feature” category for air-cooled cars.

In addition to the cars, visitors will be treated to a self-guided tour of the Manor House and historic gardens, as well as the Corbin Conservatory and Playgarden and Homes of Nature play areas. The event will also feature food trucks selling hamburgers, hotdogs, waffle pizza, sandwiches, and cool treats, along with high-energy rock and roll music by My Drunk’n Uncle.

Tickets to the event are available for purchase online or by phone, with all guest parking provided off-site and free shuttle service provided to and from the parking lots.

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, the former home of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company co-founder F.A. Seiberling, has been a non-profit historic house museum since 1957 and is Akron’s oldest National Historic Landmark.