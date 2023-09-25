SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after two men — a father and son — were stabbed in a reported road rage incident in Shaker Heights Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the 20000 block of South Woodland Road after reports of a disagreement between drivers.

They soon learned that two victims had been stabbed, and the suspect left the scene.

Emergency response crews took the victims, a 56-year-old Euclid man and his son, a 27-year-old Cleveland Heights man, to nearby hospitals. Their condition is unknown at this time.

According to investigators, the suspect drove off in an Acura before officers arrived.

Later, Cleveland Heights officers pulled over the suspect, a 49-year-old Cleveland Heights man, in the 800 block of Yellowstone Road. He was taken into custody.

The stabbing remains under investigation at this time.