Father Oleksiak elected to serve as diocesan administrator for Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Reverend Donald P. Oleksiak was elected to serve as the diocesan administrator for the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland until Pope Francis names a new bishop of the diocese.

This comes after the pope appointed former Cleveland Bishop Nelson Perez to serve as the new archbishop of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia on January 23.

Father Oleksiak’s appointment as diocesan administrator takes effect immediately.

A diocesan administrator is elected by the College of Consultors, a group of priests who are responsible for advising the diocesan bishop.

The College of Consultors is obliged to elect a diocesan administrator within eight days of receiving notice of the vacancy of an episcopal see.

This is the first time in its 173 year history that the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland has had a diocesan administrator.

Father Oleksiak, 57, was ordained to the priesthood in 1989 and has served the diocese in multiple administrative roles for over a decade.

