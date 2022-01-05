Father of girl missing two years arrested

CONCORD, N.H. (WJW) — The father of a seven-year-old girl who has been missing for two years has been arrested, authorities announced Wednesday.

According to information released by Manchester police in New Hampshire, Adam Montgomery, 31, was arrested Tuesday for one charge of felony second-degree assault for what authorities describe as conduct against Harmony Montgomery.

The arrest warrant was also for a misdemeanor charge of interference with custody, and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child — pertaining to Harmony Montgomery.

Harmony is believed to have been last seen in October 2019 when she was five years old. Authorities reportedly learned of the little girl’s disappearance just last week.

Manchester police said the search for Harmony continues.