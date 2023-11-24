[In the player above: What is fentanyl? A closer look at the deadly drug.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The father of an Akron man who fatally overdosed in 2015 on a fentanyl analogue is suing the alleged Chinese drug trafficking organization accused of manufacturing it and sending it to Ohio.

Its alleged operators, Fujing Zheng, 40, and his father Guahuang Zheng, 68 — were both indicted in 2018 under federal drug kingpin laws.

“The illegal distribution of fentanyl into the United States by foreign narcotics traffickers has exacerbated the opioid epidemic,” reads the complaint. “Narcoterrorism organizations like the Zheng [drug trafficking organization] are at the center of the scheme.”

Authorities believe the Zhengs operated online storefronts that took orders for illegal drugs, then shipped them in bulk to “re-shipping” companies in destination countries like the U.S. Those re-shippers separated the bulk shipment into individual shipments that were then sent out domestically to the buyers, according to the complaint.

The Zhengs are believed to have used front companies run by alleged co-conspirators for shipping, hiding drugs inside bulk freight shipments from China to the front companies’ U.S. offices and falsifying the shipping manifests. In this way, the drugs avoided detection by customs agents, according to the complaint.

The complaint was initially filed in 2020 by James Rauh on behalf of the estate of his 37-year-old son Thomas, who died in March 2015 from an overdose of acetyl fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s similar to fentanyl.

Thomas was prescribed opioids after a rollerblading accident, according to the complaint.

“He became addicted and, like many addicted users, turned to heroin. Despite his best efforts — and as so many people in Ohio and across the country have experienced themselves — he could not overcome his addiction,” it reads.

Thomas grew up in Akron’s Highland Square and attended St. Vincent – St. Mary’s and Firestone, according to his obituary:

Tom devoted himself to his music; writing songs, producing electronic music and events. Tom worked for Rauh Polymers Inc., the family company, in sales and production. In Costa Mesa, California, he lived with his long-time girlfriend, Edie, pursued his passion for music and rode his prized motorcycle. Tom had many friends and was well-loved, inspiring others to rise above life’s challenges, he showed a constant compassion to those who are suffering. Tom’s joke-telling, cooking, writing, chess playing, advice-giving, and many other talents will be missed, along with his brave and beautiful heart. Legacy.com obituary for Thomas Henry Rauh

Thomas died in March 2015 after injecting himself with pure acetyl fentanyl, which he believed was heroin. He was 37.

Leroy Steele, of Akron, is the convicted drug dealer who supplied the fentanyl that killed Thomas as well as 23-year-old Carrie Dobbins, also in March 2015, according to a previous news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the complaint, Steele emailed the Zhengs’ organization in February 2015, looking to buy acetyl fentanyl. A reply came a day later:

Dear Sir We are professional acetylfentanyl manufacturer in China, our products are all best quality, a lot of US and Europe customers purchase largely from us every month. … Price of 1kg acetylfentanyl is $6,800 USD, pls be noted that the price we offer including shipping cost. … Pls tell me how many quantity you wanna buy? Do you wanna have a sample order? Where are you from? Feb. 15, 2016 email from Zheng drug trafficking organization to Leroy Steele

Steele is now serving a 20-year prison sentence.

An Ohio police investigation into Rauh’s death led to the Zhengs. Undercover officers emailed them, seeking to buy a “large amount” of acetyl fentanyl, and within about a week received 10 grams of the drug, according to the complaint.

In 2018, undercover officers reached out again, asking the Zhengs to make pills laced with the amphetamine-like stimulant dibutylone, and asking that they be manufactured to look like trademarked Adderall tablets. They paid in Bitcoin for 50,000 of the laced pills. At law enforcement requests, the Zhengs also made drugs with cathinones, or bath salts, to look like trademarked cancer-fighting drugs.

The new case brings six counts, including wrongful death, civil conspiracy and a violation of the Anti-terrorism Act of 1990. It seeks at least $15 million in compensation, in addition to at least $2 million in punishment.

A judge earlier this year granted Rauh’s estate an $18 million judgment in the case — after it was first filed in Summit County in 2020 — but that judgment only encumbers property the Zhengs own in Ohio and was deemed “inadequate.” The case was moved this week to Ohio’s Northern District federal court, expanding the reach of that judgment to include property outside the state, or property seized by U.S. authorities in the future.

The Zhengs’ whereabouts are unknown, according to the complaint. Chinese authorities attempted to serve the judgment at several addresses in Shanghai believed to be connected to the Zhengs or their virtual drug storefronts, but they could not be found.

The U.S. Department of State is offering an up to $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Fujing or his father Guanghua. Anyone with information is urged to call or text the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency at 323-761-0481 or email ZhengInfo@DEA.gov. Tipsters’ identities are kept strictly confidential.