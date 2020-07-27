Father of 10 rescues people from burning home in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – “I called 911 and ran towards the building.”

Norman Yoder is a neighbor that most people would hope to have.

The 68-year-old father of ten was driving to work in Canton when he saw a home on fire July 15.

Six people were sleeping in the home at 915 Smith Ave. SW when the fire broke out on the first floor.

Norman saw the smoke on his way to do renovations at another building.

“I just keep a ladder handy,” he said.

Norman helped four people get down from the second floor of the building.

Two people were in the basement.

All six made it out of the home. One was treated at the hospital, as were two firefighters.

“I’m just so thankful to God that he prompted me to get there in time,” Norman said.

Two dogs were killed in the fire, but one cat was rescued.

The fire is still under investigation.

Norman was recognized in a ceremony Monday and given the Good Samaritan at Canton Fire Station 1.

“The other day in the news they referred to me as a hero, and I really don’t look at it that way. I’m looking out here,” he said gesturing toward firefighters. “Those are the guys that are the heroes that protect us every day. The firefighters, the men in blue that keep Canton good and safe.”

