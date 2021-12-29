Father fatally shoots 16-year-old daughter in Columbus home, thinking she was an intruder: Reports

COLUMBUS (WJW) – The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

According to reports from ABC 6, a 911 call from the victim’s mother said the teen’s father shot her in the garage, thinking she was an intruder breaking into the home.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Piper Bend Drive just before 4:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When they got there, officers found 16-year-old Janae Hairston with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed in the case.

This was Columbus’s 202nd homicide of the year.