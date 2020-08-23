Father drowns while saving 3-year-old who went overboard while boating on lake

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of KFSM via CNN Newsource

*Watch the report above on a teen girl who died while saving her younger cousins.*

POTEAU, OK (KFSM) — A father drowned saving his 3-year-old child at a Poteau lake Friday.

According to LeFlore County Sheriff Donnie Edwards, a man and woman rented a pontoon boat on Long Lake in Poteau.

Edwards says a 3-year-old child went overboard and the father, later identified as Marlon Alexander Garcia, 45, of Van Buren, jumped in to save them. He was able to place the child back on the boat but went under and drowned.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene by Medical Examiner.

The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office went onto the water to pull the family back to shore.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral