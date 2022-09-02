NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WJW) — Police say a father has been charged with murder after allegedly leaving his baby son in a hot car on purpose.

Landon Parrot, 19, is charged with murder, endangering children and involuntary manslaughter, according to a New Philadelphia police Facebook post.

On Thursday at around 2 p.m., police say Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital notified them that a 1-year-old child was brought into the emergency room by his father and was unresponsive, the post says.

Police say Parrot reportedly confessed to detectives during an investigation into what happened to his son.

Investigators say the child died after allegedly being left in the car unattended for about five hours on an 87° day. Investigators determined during the interview that Parrot put the baby in the car so he wouldn’t be a disturbance in the house.

Parrot is being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail on $250,000 bond.