Father charged after 2-year-old left in hot car at South Euclid Walmart

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– A father was charged with endangering children after South Euclid police said he left his 2-year-old daughter alone in a car.

It happened Monday evening at the Walmart on Warrensville Center Road.

A shopper alerted an officer that a child was left unattended in the backseat of a car at about 7:05 p.m. Police said the windows were up, the temperature was about 75 degrees and the vehicle was directly in the sun.

Officers opened the car and got the little girl out of her car seat. According to police, she was warm to the touch and sweating.

Her father, a 58-year-old East Cleveland man, came out of the store at about 7:23 p.m. and told police he was only inside for about 10 minutes. He told officers the girl was sleeping and had a cold so he didn’t want to wake her.

South Euclid police said a timestamped photo showed the man getting out of his car at 7:04 p.m., meaning the child was left alone for 19 minutes.

