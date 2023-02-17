AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man and his father convicted in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy have been sentenced.

D’Lawrence Scott, 20, of Barberton, was sentenced Friday to 21 years to life in prison for the murder of 15-year-old Jerry Davis.

According to the U.S. Marshals, D’Lawrence Scott got into an argument with his then-pregnant girlfriend at a home in Akron. Davis stepped in to defend her. person.

D’Lawrence Scott went to his car, got a gun, went back into the home and then he shot the 15-year-old, Marshals said. His father was the getaway driver, according to Marshals.

A Summit County jury found Scott guilty of the following charges earlier this month:

Two Counts of Murder with Gun Specifications – Special Felonies

Improper Discharging a Firearm at a Habitation with a Gun Specification – a Felony of the 2 nd Degree

Degree Felonious Assault with a Gun Specification – a Felony of the 2nd Degree

On February 16, 2023, D’Lawrence Scott’s father, 57-year-old Lawrence Scott, pled guilty to two counts of Obstructing Justice, third-degree felonies and was sentenced to two years probation.