Father and son drown in Berea’s Wallace Lake

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – A father and one of his eight children have died after they went underwater at Wallace Lake in Berea Monday.

10-year-old Luke Lozitsky was killed, as was his dad, 37-year-old Veniuamin Lozitsky.

The family was from Parma.

“When I heard this I just started to pray, started to cry. I just love this family,” said Pastor Igor Vitruk of the Church of Evangelical Faith.

The father was at the lake with six children, according to Cleveland Metroparks, when they went into a non-designated swim area.

They had some trouble in the water.

Four of the children were able to get out.

A little girl and 10-year-old Luke went under the water around 6 p.m.

Cleveland Metroparks pulled the girl from the water about an hour later.

She was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her condition.

The dad and Luke were pulled from the lake around 7:20 p.m. They died at the hospital.

“This is tough. It’s a tragedy. It’s very unfortunate,” said Chief of Cleveland Metroparks Police Katherine Dolan.

“It’s a really nice family. They have 8 kids. They attend every service. I just can’t believe this happened,” Pastor Vitruk said.

Cleveland Metroparks is conducting an investigation into the incident.