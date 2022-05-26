CLEVELAND (WJW)– The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a father and son in the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Akron.

D’Lawrence Scott, 19, was wanted for aggravated murder and Lawrence Scott Jr., 56, was wanted for obstruction of justice.

According to the U.S. Marshals, D’Lawrence Scott got into an argument with a person that turned physical at a house on Biruta Street in Akron on Tuesday. Jerry Davis, 15, stepped in to defend the other person.

D’Lawrence Scott went to his car, got a gun, went back into the home and then he shot the 15-year-old, Marshals said. His father was the getaway driver, according to Marshals.

Authorities found both Scotts in a car near the intersection of East 79th Street and Kinsman Road in Cleveland Thursday afternoon.