Father and son arrested for murder of Georgia man who was jogging through neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJW) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of two men accused of murdering a black man who was out jogging.

The suspects have been identified as Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael. More information about the pair will be released at a press conference on Friday.

Gregory & Travis McMichael have been arrested for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. There will be a press conference tomorrow morning at 9 AM in Brunswick, GA (1 Conservation Way). https://t.co/jBhe4eIpeW pic.twitter.com/PEsOdnyXdR — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) May 8, 2020

According to our sister station WSAV, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down while jogging through a neighborhood back on Feb. 23. He was unarmed.

The suspects, who are both white, reportedly told police they thought he was a burglary suspect and was possibly engaging in suspicious activity. Local prosecutors chose not to press charges at the time.

Video of the alleged shooting is now circulating on social media with people from all over the country demanding justice for Arbery.

The attorney for the victim’s family believes the crime was racially motivated.

