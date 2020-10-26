LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Authorities said a father is accused of throwing his baby daughter off a balcony.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office in Nevada said the infant, London Martin, who was 1 month and 29 days old, died from blunt force trauma. Her death has been ruled a homicide.
London’s father, 32-year-old Clarence Martin Jr., and the child’s mother had been arguing early Saturday morning before Martin allegedly threw the child off the balcony, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).
Martin then allegedly set the apartment on fire, killing the family dog.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said Martin was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries, and evaluation for drug use.
He was booked for open murder, animal cruelty and arson.
Read more headlines:
- Father accused of throwing baby off balcony, killing infant
- Anticipated update of COVID-19 advisory pauses return to in-person learning for some local school districts
- It’s a boy – a big boy. White rhino born at Disney World
- Canton family of 6-year-old shot and killed concerned they won’t get justice
- Stimulus update: Pelosi pushes White House on virus testing as cases surge