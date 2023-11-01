(KTLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies are continuing their lengthy investigation into what led up to a man killing two of his children and hospitalizing two others.

The murders occurred shortly before midnight on Saturday in Lancaster, when police say that the suspect, identified as Prospero Serna of San Bernardino County, inflicted “severe lacerations” on his four children after reportedly locking his wife out of their home.

All four children were rushed to a nearby hospital where two were pronounced deceased. The other two children remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Serna was eventually chased down by deputies, who tackled him and detained him in the street, video from the scene shows.

As he was being detained, his face was visibly bloody, and he could be heard screaming obscenities. He has been arrested on murder and child abuse charges, police said.

An updated press release from LASD indicates that Serna is “refusing to cooperate” with deputies and therefore is delaying his booking process.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting the We-Tip website.