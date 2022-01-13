Father, 4-year-old son killed in Holmes County buggy crash

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Millersburg man and his 4-year-old son were killed in a buggy crash in Holmes County on Wednesday.

It happened on State Route 83 in Mechanic Township around 6:15 p.m.

According to the incident report, the horse-drawn buggy was heading southbound on State Route 83 when it was rear-ended by a 2007 Jeep Commander, throwing the driver and his son from the buggy.

The buggy driver, 34-year-old Paul Wengerd, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner. His son was taken to Pomerene Hospital and later transported by helicopter to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, where he died from his injuries..

The 28-year-old driver of the Jeep wasn’t injured.

The crash heavily damaged the buggy cart and the horse suffered from minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.