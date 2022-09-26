PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Portage County.

It happened on Friday, September 23, around 7:45 a.m. on County Road 11 in Brimfield Township.

According to OSHP, a car, driven by a Kent father, was headed southbound on CR-11 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment. The impact caused the vehicle to flip several times, ejecting the father and his 3 children from the vehicle.

All four were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. One of the children, Donald F. Robinson III, was killed. He was 11 years old and attended Field Middle School in Portage County.

FOX 8 has reached out to the district for comment.