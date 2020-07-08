Father, 11-year-old daughter shot to death by elderly neighbor after dog attack dispute

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WJW) — A Florida man and his 11-year-old daughter were shot to death by their elderly neighbor after an argument over a dog.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, Ronald Delserro, 82, shot and killed Guy Hansman, 55, and his daughter, Harper, 11, Monday.

Police were called to the home where the father and daughter lived after Harper called 911 reporting their neighbor was shooting inside the home. When police arrived, they heard shots being fired inside.

Officers then located Delserro inside the home. He was armed with two handguns and was shooting inside and outside the residence.

During the shooting, there were six people inside the home. Four fled, and Guy and Harper Hansman were killed.

Police exchanged gunfire with the suspect in the victims’ home. A SWAT team eventually found the suspect dead. The manner in which he died is still under investigation.

Further investigation revealed that on March 4, animal control officers responded to the same neighborhood to reports of a woman in the victims’ home being attacked by Delserro’s dog, Roxy.

The incident led to a dangerous dog hearing, and on May 5, Delserro was cited for failure to safely confine the dog. He was notified on the day of the shooting that his dog would be deemed dangerous.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: