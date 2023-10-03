STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A local woman has died after her husband lost control of a motorcycle the couple was riding and crashed, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials say the accident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2 on State Route 172, near Robertsville Avenue, in Paris Township.

Officials say, the husband, 68, lost control of the bike on the edge of the pavement, causing the motorcycle to lay on its side.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

The passenger was wearing a helmet and protective boots but later died as a result of her injuries, according to officials. The driver of the bike was not wearing protective gear and was treated and released.

According to troopers, alcohol and/or drugs are not considered to be a factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.