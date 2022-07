CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Cleveland overnight.

It happened just before 3 a.m.

EMS says a 30-year-old woman died at the scene and a 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital but died there.

Broadway Avenue at Aetna Road is closed because of the crash.

Fatal accident closes Broadway at Aetna. Motorcycle/car. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) July 7, 2022

Stay with FOX 8 for more developments.