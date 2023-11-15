***Video above: I-70 crash victims remembered at vigil***

ZOARVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Candles and bouquets of flowers were placed beside photos outside Tuscarawas Valley Schools on Wednesday, honoring the six victims of a deadly bus crash in Licking County.

Officials say a charter bus carrying 57 people, including Tusky Valley band students, was rear-ended by a semi truck on Interstate 70 in Etna Tuesday morning, killing three students, two chaperones and a high school teacher.

The students have been identified as 18-year-old senior John W. Mosley, of Mineral City; 18-year-old senior Jeffery “JD” Worrell, of Bolivar; and 15-year-old sophomore Katelyn Owens, of Mineral City.

“We are saddened to share that we lost three students in the accident, students who were bright lights, full of life, and who lost their lives way too young,” the school district said in a statement on Facebook.

Dave Kennat, a 56-year-old high school teacher from Navarre, was killed in a separate vehicle, as well as two chaperones, 39-year-old Kristy Gaynor, of Zoar; and 45-year-old Shannon Wigfield, of Bolivar.

The community started a GoFundMe account to help support the Tusky Valley Band and their families after this tragedy. Donations will be placed in a bank fund organized by The Trojan Foundation.

As of Wednesday afternoon, it has already raised more than $25,000.

“We cannot say thank you enough to everyone across the nation for reaching out to offer support,” Superintendent Varansky said in another statement on Facebook. “Please continue to keep our district in your thoughts and prayers.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash, which happened while the students were heading to perform at the Ohio School Boards Association conference.

Community members came together for a vigil Tuesday night, mourning the loss of loved ones in what the superintendent called one of the darkest days in the small rural community’s history.