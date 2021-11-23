Woman killed in Elyria house fire

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Elyria on Tuesday.

Crews who arrived at the scene of the fire around noon called for an emergency demolition because of what they say are severe hoarding conditions, according to the Elyria Fire Department.

Firefighters said they had limited access into the home, in the 400 block of Oxford Avenue, to search for any victims because “the house was floor to ceiling covered in items on all floors.”

The woman was found in the basement and taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

Her name is not yet released.

No fire personnel were injured.