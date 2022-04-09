AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Officials are investigating to determine the cause of a fatal house fire in Akron that left one firefighter injured.

Crews responded to a call around 1:45 p.m. for gray smoke coming from the front of a home at 1389 Brandon Ave, according to a release from the Akron Fire Department.

One victim was taken to the medical examiner where identification is pending until the next of kin is notified.

The firefighter who was injured, was examined at the hospital and has returned to duty.

The fire was reported under control at 2:12 p.m.