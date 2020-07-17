Fatal crash involving motorcycle, other vehicles closes portion of Route 8 North in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police say a portion of Route 8 North is closed Friday afternoon due to a deadly crash.
The accident, which happened at around 10:30 a.m., involved a motorcycle and other vehicles. According to police, the operator of the motorcycle was killed; there were at least three other people injured.
What led to the crash is still under investigation.
Route 8 North at Perkins Avenue is closed. Also, Route 8 North from the Central Interchange is slow due to the accident.
