Fatal crash involving a horse-pulled vehicle in Wayne County; alcohol, drugs a potential factor, OSHP says

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two vehicle fatal crash in Wayne County on Friday.

A 33-year-old, Big Prairie man driving a John Deere implement pulled by two horses was traveling west on State Route 226, west of Newkirk Road, when a 42-year-old woman from Millersburg, driving an SUV, hit him from behind, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officers say, after the impact, the man struck her windshield and then was pulled down the road by the horses.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner’s Office, police say.

The woman was transported to Wooster Community Hospital. There is no report of any injuries.

This is the sixth fatal crash in Wayne County this year.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs do appear to be a factor at this time, the highway patrol said in the release.