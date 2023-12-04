TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A 66-year-old Mineral City man died after the vehicle he was driving went off the roadway and crashed into a culvert and utility pole, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, Richard D. Deardorff was driving northbound on County Road 88 (Tall Timber Road NE) in Fairfield Township when his 2010 Ford Escape went left of center and then off the roadway. Deardorff was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say a passenger in the vehicle was also transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened Sunday, Dec. 3 shortly before 6 p.m.

There has been no word on what caused the crash which remains under investigation.