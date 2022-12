CLEVELAND (WJW) — I-90 East at West 44th/West 41st Street is reopened after a fatal crash on Friday morning.

EMS says a 27-year-old man died at the scene and a 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

All lanes on I-90 East near West 44th Street were closed for nearly three hours.

