(WJW) — Over 100,000 rolling candy pieces have been recalled over what’s being called a “fatal choking risk.”

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday of 145,800 pieces of Cocco Candy Rolling Candy in various flavors.

The recall states the candy’s rolling ball can dislodge and become trapped in a child’s throat. CPSC has received one report of a 7-year-old girl who choked and died after the ball dislodged and became trapped in her throat in New York in April 2023.

Consumers are asked to stop using the recalled candy immediately, to take it away from children and to contact KGR Distribution Corp. for a refund.

(Photo Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The recall includes Cocco Candy’s Rolling Candy consisting of two fluid ounces in the following flavors: Sour Strawberry, Sour Tutti Frutti and Sour Cola. The recalled products have the following barcodes printed on the back, according to CPSC:

Cocco Candy Strawberry Flavored Rolling Candy 8683363414008 8683363414367 8683363414176 Cocco Candy T. Fruitti Flavored Rolling Candy 8683363414015 8683363414367 8683363414176 Cocco Candy Cola Flavored Rolling Candy 8683363414022 8683363414367 8683363414176

The product was made in Turkey and was sold to stores nationwide and online from May 2022 through March 2023 for about $2.50.

For more information or instructions on how to contact KGR, click here.