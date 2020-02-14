Fatal accident occurs on icy street with ‘Do Not Salt’ sign posted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- One person was killed in a crash on an icy street with a "Do Not Salt" sign posted.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Fulton Rd. and Vega Ave. in Cleveland.

Police said the vehicle hit the bridge abutment. The road was icy at the time of the crash.

A second person in the vehicle was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Fulton Road was recently replaced with new concrete. There is a sign that reads "Do Not Salt This Street This Winter" posted on the road.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash for accident investigators to reconstruct the crash.

The identities of the victims were not released early Friday.

