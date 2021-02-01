Fat Head’s feels crunch of COVID-19-related can shortage

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– Fat Head’s Brewery in Middleburg Heights has carved out a niche in the booming craft beer industry.

Fat Head’s signature Bumble Berry and Head Hunter beers are among the best-selling craft beers in Ohio, and have won 33 medals at the Great American Beer Festival and the World Beer Cup.

“Customers appreciate that people are slowing down and taking the time to make something, you know, put care into it, putting better ingredients into it, thoughtfulness into it,” said Fat Head’s spokesman Bill Wetmore.

But breweries like Fat Head’s, and all other beverage companies, are a facing a canning crisis created, in part, by COVID-19. There is a shortage of 12 ounce aluminum cans. The brewers at Fat Head’s said it’s because more consumers have stayed home during the pandemic and have been drinking beer in cans, instead of going out and drinking draft beer.

Other factors include the explosive growth of hard seltzers in cans, and the fact that more craft breweries have decided to sell their products in cans.

“It’s better for shelf life and protecting the integrity of the beer. And I think consumers like the flexibility of being able to take a can anywhere, on a boat, on a golf course, and back yard barbeques. It’s a very flexible format so all those conspiring at once certainly have put a strain,” Wetmore said.

In an effort to deal with the can crunch, Fat Head’s is trying to selling more of its popular beers in bottles and 16 ounce cans. Manufacturers of 12 ounce cans are trying to ramp up production to meet the demand throughout the beverage industry. But the shortage could be felt for a couple of years. That’s why the brewers at Fat Head’s are trying to build up a reserve of 12 ounce cans going into the peak of sales in the summer.

“Hopefully, we see things like the vaccine and improvements in the COVID-related dynamics so that more restaurant and bar business can return, more beer can go into kegs. And that will help to some degree pull some of the pressure off, but there is a lot of uncertainty when this will come to an end,” Wetmore said.

To give you an idea of how great the demand for packaged beer has become, in 2020, Fat Head’s sales of packaged beer surpassed 10 million, an increase of two million units over 2019.