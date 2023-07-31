**Related video above: Local woman spots black bear on her Ring camera in May.**

ALASKA (WJW) — A king among grizzlies, one brown bear’s continued absence this season was worrisome for some Alaskan bear watchers.

However, it seems “King Otis,” a four-time Fat Bear Week champion, was recently spotted, bringing comfort to fans around the world.

Last Wednesday, the nearly 30-year-old bear was finally caught in action on explore.org’s live cams, set up at Katmai National Park and Preserve on the Alaska Peninsula.

A brown bear (not Otis) stretches out. Getty Images photo

Otis — known for his salmon-catching prowess, where he mostly employs the technique of letting the fish come to him — is a fan favorite every summer.

“Otis ate well upon his return to the falls last night, and caught a few fish off the bat,” explore.com posted on Twitter, along with a video of a noticeably svelte Otis chomping on salmon.

Apparently the bear was waiting to make his presence known when the salmon were finally at their peak.

“What we’ve been seeing in Alaska is that the salmon run has been trending later into July, which means for bears like Otis waiting longer to eat that salmon,” Explore.org’s Candice Rusch told The Washington Post.

Fat Bear Week is an annual online event that relies on the people’s vote to decide which bear at Katmai “best exemplifies fatness” every October before hibernation begins.

This year’s Fat Bear Week details have not been announced yet, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated.