WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A fast-moving fire that sent flames shooting from two large sheds then engulfed a large portion of nearby woods, according to firefighters.

As the fire quickly spread, the Orrville Fire Department was called to assist the East Wayne Fire District to contain and put out the fire.

*The above photo is courtesy of the Orrville Fire Department

Firefighters said it took more than two hours to extinguish the large shed fires and the fire that engulfed a portion of woods.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.