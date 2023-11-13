AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police are working to identify a fast food customer who claimed he was short-changed, then pushed down an employee and stole cash from the till.

Officers responded just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, to the McDonald’s restaurant in the 500 block of East Market Street, according to a Monday news release.

There, a manager said she gave the customer the correct change after the transaction, but the man “became irate” and claimed he was short-changed.

When the manager refused to give him more money, he pushed the 49-year-old woman to the ground and reached into the register, taking an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the release.

Witnesses tried to stop and restrain the suspect but he broke free and fled before police arrived.

Anyone who can offer information on the investigation is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website