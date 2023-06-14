PARAGOULD, Arkansas (WJW) – A farmer in Paragould, Arkansas, had a close call with lightning during a storm Wednesday morning.

Clay Smith was captured on video by his Ring camera when lightning struck dangerously close to him on his porch.

In the footage, Smith is seen visibly startled before running out of frame.

“Thought it was a good time to spray those mosquitos,” he wrote on Twitter when he posted the video.

The National Weather Service in Memphis had issued radar images showing thunderstorms moving towards northeastern Arkansas and Tennessee at the time.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), lightning is one of the most deadly and unpredictable weather phenomena.

On average, lightning kills about 20 people in the United States each year and injures hundreds more.