Fans required to wear face coverings at NFL games this season

*Watch the report above on Dr. Fauci having doubt about an NFL season happening this year.*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fans will be required to wear face coverings at NFL games this season.
The announcement came Wednesday as more states are starting to implement mask mandates, including here in Ohio. Effective Thursday at 6 p.m., all residents will have to wear them while in public spaces.
The NFL has already canceled preseason games in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, training camp rosters will be cut from 90 to 80 players.
Many fans on social media don’t seem to mind the new mask rule.
However, some are expressing concern over enforcement.
The Cleveland Browns issued the following statement to FOX 8:
“Our organization is encouraging everyone to wear masks and follow the best practices and recommendations of government officials and medical professionals. We also supported the #IWantASeason campaign, led by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.”