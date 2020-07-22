Fans required to wear face coverings at NFL games this season

*Watch the report above on Dr. Fauci having doubt about an NFL season happening this year.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fans will be required to wear face coverings at NFL games this season.

The announcement came Wednesday as more states are starting to implement mask mandates, including here in Ohio. Effective Thursday at 6 p.m., all residents will have to wear them while in public spaces.

For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings pic.twitter.com/D139KGKQ4r — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 22, 2020

The NFL has already canceled preseason games in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, training camp rosters will be cut from 90 to 80 players.

Many fans on social media don’t seem to mind the new mask rule.

If I have to wear a mask to have a normalish senior year at college, be able to watch college football/NFL this fall, not have a full shutdown again, SIGN ME UP!! No complaints here — Jake Clark👑 (@Jake_Clark3_) July 22, 2020

However, some are expressing concern over enforcement.

How is a mask rule for fans enforceable at NFL games. How can I drink a beer or eat a burger if I have to wear it for the entirety of the game. And if you’re allowed to pull it down to eat or drink who’s going to make sure everyone is only pulling it down then? — Trent (@TitanUpTrent) July 22, 2020

The Cleveland Browns issued the following statement to FOX 8:

“Our organization is encouraging everyone to wear masks and follow the best practices and recommendations of government officials and medical professionals. We also supported the #IWantASeason campaign, led by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.”