CLEVELAND (WJW) — The (10-5) Cleveland Browns are one win away from clinching at least a wildcard spot. That could happen Thursday Night at Cleveland Browns Stadium 8:15 p.m. against the (6-9) New York Jets.

Excitement is building amongst the fans. That wild pack of dogs is being set loose upon the Cleveland Muni Lot, hunting for a late Christmas present.

“I think we’re pretty confident,” Browns fan Kevin Zeh said. “I feel real confident with the game (Thursday) tonight. I hope we’re not at the edge of our seats. I just hope we take care of business tonight, which I think we’re gonna do.”

Some fans have been waiting in line to get into the Muni Lot since before 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

“If you’re not at the tailgate party right now, if you’re not in the Muni Lot, this is part of the history that you’re missing,” Browns fan Larry Laurello said.

Confidence is building in this fan base that perhaps the stars are aligning for the team this year. Despite all the setbacks, all the injuries, and all the different quarterbacks, fans think this team can make a run in the playoffs.

“Everything that we’ve done and seeing how the other top dog teams are doing I’m very excited to see how we’ll do in the playoffs,” Browns fan Elyssa Molody said.

The way things are tracking, the Browns likely end up as a No. 5 seed against the AFC Division winner with the worst record, which could place the Browns as the betting favorite for the Wildcard round.

But before we get there, Cleveland has to take care of a lowly New York Jets team that’s on its fourth starting quarterback this year. Laurello said the champagne is on ice.

“It’s a champagne tailgate all day long,” Laurello said. “Everyone should have champagne and flutes.”