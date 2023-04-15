CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tailgating isn’t just for football fans.

Basketball fans who want to be a part of the Cavaliers NBA playoff excitement are invited to head to Tower City for free tailgate events before all home games.

The Cavs are gearing up for their first shot in the NBA playoffs in five years.

In round one, on their home court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the No. 4 Cavs face off against the No. 5 New York Knicks at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday’s tailgate event was set from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The events offer Cavs-inspired face paint and temporary tattoos, interactive photo opportunities and live performances by the Cavs entertainment teams.

There will be giveaways, prizes and exclusive access to the Cavs United member’s lounge, too.

For more information, click here.