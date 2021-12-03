Fans celebrate legacy of late Michael Stanley during Cleveland tribute concert

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Fans poured into MGM Northfield Park’s Center Stage to pay tribute to the late Michael Stanley Friday night.

It was a special concert celebrating the life of this Northeast Ohio rock star.

Reunited on stage were the original members of the Michael Stanley Band, The Resonators and special guest Jonah Koslen.

The concert also had a special cause, something Stanley requested before he died of lung cancer back in March.

A portion of every ticket sold will go to the newly formed 10,000 Watts of Holy Light Fund of the Cleveland Foundation.

It is a charity created by Stanley’s daughters.

Initially, the plan was two concerts on Friday and Saturday night. However, tickets sold out faster than any concert in the history of the venue so Live Nation added a third and final show on Sunday.

For ticket information on the three nights of celebrating Stanley’s music and his legacy of charitable work, click here.