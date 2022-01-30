Fans await mayor’s health requirement announcement ahead of NBA All-Star Game

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will be announcing a citywide campaign to encourage vaccination, especially before the NBA All-Star Game. We’ll also soon find out what type of vaccination policy will be put in place for the big event. He’s hosting an event at 11 a.m. Monday.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is just three weeks away and the fun in Cleveland has already begun. More than 500 people took part in Tower City’s NBA Ice Buckets contest this weekend.

“At first I had butterflies and I was nervous, but the second time I was mad and I just went out there and started making 3s,” said Marsean Wilson, who was competing for his chance to win tickets to the All-Star game.

So who does get to go to the game on Feb. 20? As of now, we know media members who want to cover the game have to be both vaccinated and boosted. The Cleveland Cavaliers tell us that on Monday Mayor Justin Bibb will announce the health requirements for fans attending both the game and other all-star events.

Mayor Bibb also plans to announce a city-wide vaccination campaign. The city says he will encourage vaccination, boosters and health education. He will also announce additional support the Cavs and the NBA will provide to the city’s vaccine and testing efforts.

Fans trying to score tickets Sunday tell us a vaccine mandate won’t stop them.

“In all honesty, I have both my shots and my booster so I’m good,” said Crystal Burnham.

Mayor Bibb will be talking about vaccinations, but he’ll also talk about the economic impact the NBA All-Star game will have on our city. People say it’s great to see this in the city of Cleveland.

“I just want out city to be the best,” said Burnham. “I want everyone to remember our city for what it is and not what it used to be or what it has been lately.”

This is Cleveland’s first time hosting the event since 1997.

“I’ve been playing since I was young,” said Deondre Glover. “I just want to make it to the NBA someday.”